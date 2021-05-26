16-Year-Old Drowns in Framingham Pond, Police Say

A 16-year-old is dead after being pulled from a pond Wednesday in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Police were called to Learned Pond around 6:15 p.m., where a teenager alerted an adult nearby that his friend had gone into the water and hadn't resurfaced.

Responders found the male teen in the water, pulling him out and performing CPR.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The teen had been swinging on a rope swing and jumping into the pond when he went under. Police said they have been in contact with the Department of Public Works about removing the swing.