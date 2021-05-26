Local

16-Year-Old Drowns in Framingham Pond, Police Say

Police responded to Learned Pond in Framingham, Massachusetts, where a male teen went underwater after jumping from a rope swing; he was pronounced dead after being pulled from the water

By Malcolm Johnson

A 16-year-old is dead after being pulled from a pond Wednesday in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Police were called to Learned Pond around 6:15 p.m., where a teenager alerted an adult nearby that his friend had gone into the water and hadn't resurfaced.

Responders found the male teen in the water, pulling him out and performing CPR.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The teen had been swinging on a rope swing and jumping into the pond when he went under. Police said they have been in contact with the Department of Public Works about removing the swing.

