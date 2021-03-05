Local

16-Year-Old Missing in Worcester, Police Say

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are asking for the public to help find a missing teenager.

Sixteen-year-old Edward Veneziano was last seen on Harrington Way near Franklin Street, but police did not say when.

Veneziano is described as being about 5-foot-10 and 120 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, purple sneakers and a black backpack when he was last seen, police said.

The Worcester Police Department asked anyone with information to call 911, though the notice didn't say that Veneziano was believed to be in any danger.

