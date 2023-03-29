Local

Massachusetts

17-Year-Old Arrested in Shooting of Another Teen at Drive-Thru Window of Lynn Wendy's

A teenager accused of shooting another at the Wendy's location on Boston Street in Lynn, Massachusetts, was arrested in Marlboro

Police say they have arrested a 17-year-old accused of shooting another teenager last month at a Wendy's in Lynn, Massachusetts.

The shooting happened on Feb. 7 at the drive-thru window of the Boston Street location. A 16-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Lynn Police Department said Thursday that the alleged shooter was arrested after a chase in Marlboro.

Charges against the teen, whose name was not released, include armed assault with intent to murder and intimidation of a witness.

