18-Year-Old Facing Reckless Driving Charges After Serious Crash in Dracut

An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges after allegedly driving recklessly Friday night, crossing a double yellow line multiple times before striking another car head-on in Dracut, Massachusetts, police said.

Aiden Maguire, of Lowell, has been charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle, possession of an open container of marijuana, marked lanes violation, and failure to wear a seat belt, Dracut police announced Saturday.

Officers responded to the area of 1156 Merrimack Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Friday, after receiving a report of a car crash involving a Dodge Ram 1500 and a Honda Accord. The Dracut Fire Department and Trinity EMS also responded.

Responding officers found a man -- later identified as Maguire -- with obvious trauma. Police say he was ejected from his truck. He was taken by medical helicopter to an area hospital. There was no update on his condition Saturday.

First responders had to use a hydraulic tool to extricate the driver of the Honda, a 24-year-old Lawrence woman. She was taken to Lowell General Hospital by ambulance. There was also no update on her condition Saturday.

According to a preliminary investigation, Maguire was driving the Dodge Ram when it allegedly crossed the double yellow line into the path of oncoming traffic twice to pass cars prior to striking the Honda Accord head on.

Officers searching Maguire's truck found 1000mg THC cartridges, police said.

Witnesses told police that Maguire's passenger fled the scene on foot prior to officers arriving on scene, prompting police to immediately set up a perimeter and begin a search in the area.

The Massachusetts State Police air wing, the Tewksbury Police Department K-9 unit and Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council K-9 unit all assisted in the search for the truck passenger but he was ultimately not located.

Dracut police have made a request with the Massachusetts Department of Motor Vehicles to have Maguire's license status filed as an immediate threat.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Dracut Police Department and Massachusetts State Police. Additional charges may be forthcoming, police said.