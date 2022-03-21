Local

Fitchburg

18-Year-Old Killed in Fitchburg Stabbing

Authorities say 18-year-old Gadiel Maria was stabbed just before midnight on Friday near Spruce and Salem streets

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC 5 News

An 18-year-old man was killed in a stabbing in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, last week, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office.

Authorities say 18-year-old Gadiel Maria was stabbed just before midnight on Friday near Spruce and Salem streets. He drove away from the scene and was then taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The Fitchburg Police Department and Massachusetts State Police detectives are investigating.

More details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police Detectives assigned to the DA's Office at (508) 832-9124 or Fitchburg Police at (978) 345-9650.

