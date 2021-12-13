19-Year-Old Dies After Crashing Into Brockton Telephone Pole

A young driver has died after crashing into a telephone pole in Brockton, Massachusetts, Sunday night.

Nineteen-year-old Tony Sostre was behind the wheel of a Mercedes car just before 9:30 p.m. when it hit the pole on East Street near Hopkins Road, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

Sostre, who lives in Brockton, was taken to Brockton Hospital and later pronounced dead, officials said.

Local and state police are investigating the crash. Prosecutors didn't say if they know what caused it.