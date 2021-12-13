Local

car crash

19-Year-Old Dies After Crashing Into Brockton Telephone Pole

Tony Sostre, who lives in Brockton, was taken to Brockton Hospital and later pronounced dead, officials said

By Asher Klein

A young driver has died after crashing into a telephone pole in Brockton, Massachusetts, Sunday night.

Nineteen-year-old Tony Sostre was behind the wheel of a Mercedes car just before 9:30 p.m. when it hit the pole on East Street near Hopkins Road, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

Sostre, who lives in Brockton, was taken to Brockton Hospital and later pronounced dead, officials said.

Local and state police are investigating the crash. Prosecutors didn't say if they know what caused it.

