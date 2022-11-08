Local

Boston Fire Department

2 Adults, 1 Kid Without a Home After Fire Rips Through Boston Home

The fire also damaged a neighboring home; no injuries were reported.

A family is without a place to live Monday night after a fire tore through a home in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

The Boston Fire Department responded to Woodrow Avenue around 8:30 p.m. and found heavy fire in the basement that had extended to the second floor.

No injuries were reported.

Boston fire confirmed two adults and one child were displaced by the blaze. The Red Cross of Massachusetts is assisting.

Damages are estimated at $300,000. According to the fire department, the blaze also caused exposure damage to the house next-door, but Deputy Chief Brian Tully said a quick aggressive attack from crews kept that exposure damage to a minimum.

Investigators will determine the fire's cause.​

