2 Adults, 1 Kid Without a Home After Fire Rips Through Boston Home

A family is without a place to live Monday night after a fire tore through a home in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

The Boston Fire Department responded to Woodrow Avenue around 8:30 p.m. and found heavy fire in the basement that had extended to the second floor.

No injuries were reported.

At approximately 8:30 heavy fire in the rear from an occupied building at 108 Woodrow Ave in Dor. Fire in the basement extending to the second floor a 2nd alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/FgcriQ5pqw — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 8, 2022

Boston fire confirmed two adults and one child were displaced by the blaze. The Red Cross of Massachusetts is assisting.

Damages are estimated at $300,000. According to the fire department, the blaze also caused exposure damage to the house next-door, but Deputy Chief Brian Tully said a quick aggressive attack from crews kept that exposure damage to a minimum.

Investigators will determine the fire's cause.​