2 Arrested in Mass. Stabbing on Christmas Eve

Police arrested two people Saturday in connection with a Christmas Eve stabbing in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, that left one person seriously injured, the town's police chief said.

Eric Wise, 36, and Molly Flaherty, 33, both from Bridgewater, were taken into custody without incident, according to a statement from Bridgewater police Chief Christopher D. Delmonte. They were arrested on charges of assault and battery, assault with intent to murder, unarmed robbery and assault with intent to commit a felony.

Police were called about a man being stabbed at Kingswood Park Village around 7:15 p.m. Christmas Eve. Officers found a man who had been stabbed twice in the lower back, according to police.

The man told officers he had been in an altercation with a man and woman he met earlier that day, police said. The wounded man reported that he was stabbed and had his cellphone and backpack stolen by the man and woman, who fled toward one of the buildings in the apartment complex.

The man was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockdown with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Wise and Flaherty are currently being held on bail. Wise is being held on $30,000 bail and Flaherty is being held on $20,000 bail, police said.

The pair is expected to be arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court. It wasn't immediately clear if they had attorneys who could speak to the charges.