Local
Rhode Island

2 Arrested in Rhode Island Shooting Death

Police in Pawtucket, R.I., have arrested two people in connection with the the shooting death of a woman at a home.

Police in Pawtucket, R.I., have arrested two people in connection with the the shooting death of a woman at a home.

Jack Doherty, 23, of Albany, New York, and Shaylyn Moran, 18, of Pawtucket, were arrested at a hotel on George Street on Wednesday, WJAR reports.

Police responded to a home on Baxter Street at about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday and found a woman, identified as 54-year-old Cheryl Smith, with multiple gunshot wounds to her chest.

Local

new england weather 43 mins ago

Watch: Vermont Woman’s Colorful Weekly Weather Timelapse

hull 2 hours ago

Classes Resume at Middle School in Hull Following Threat

Smith was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital.

Doherty and Moran are facing first-degree murder and conspiracy charges and will be arraigned in Providence District Court on Thursday.

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us