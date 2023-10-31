2 arrests made in fatal shooting of Barre, Vt. man

Two men have been arrested in the murder of a Barre, Vermont, man, whose body was found last week in Plainfield, state troopers announced Tuesday.

Kyle Bressette, 35, of Barre has been arrested and is facing a second degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Jeffrey Caron, 42. Chris Relation, 51, of Berlin, is being facing an accessory charge, according to Vermont State Police.

A news release from police said that the shooting arose from a drug dispute.

Troopers got search warrants for a Berlin home where the two men being charged were staying on Monday; Bressette and Relation allegedly refused to leave the home and surrender, but complied after several hours.

Bressette had been wanted on several charges, including assault on an officer and aggravated operation of a vehicle without owner's consent.

Both of the men are expected to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court in Barre on Tuesday.

This is one of several homicide cases that Vermont State Police have been investigating, which authorities say are unrelated to each other.