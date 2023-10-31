14-year-old boy shot and killed in Bristol, Vermont

A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Bristol, Vermont, on Monday night, according to police.

Vermont State Police and Bristol police are investigating the shooting, which they said occurred around 7:20 p.m. outside a home on North Street near the intersection with Plan Road. Emergency responders found the boy critically injured and administered first aid before taking him by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The teenage victim's name has not been released pending the notification of family members. An autopsy is expected to be conducted this week to determine the cause and manner of death.

State police said the investigation is still in the early stages and no arrests have been made.

They said preliminary investigation indicates that this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.

Detectives also do not believe there is any link between this shooting and a number of other recent homicide and suspicious death investigations in other parts of the state.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-388-4919. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.