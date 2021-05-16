2 Boys Drown at Brockton Lake

Two boys are dead in Brockton, Massachusetts after being pulled from the water at a park in the city on Saturday.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's office confirmed that two boys, aged 12 and 13, were pulled from Waldo Lake at D.W. Field Park Saturday after being reported missing around 7:30 p.m.

Multiple 911 calls were placed, authorities said, after the people with the boys said they hadn't seen them in 5-10 minutes.

Captain Steve McLean of the Brockton Fire Department said that roughly an hour into the search, one of the victims was pulled from the water, nearly 10 feet under, and subsequently transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center in the city. About an hour later, the second victim was located in the water, also nearly 10 feet beneath the surface.

"As mayor, this is a really difficult part of my job," Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan said. "And as a dad of three young kids, it's devastating. So I do want to just, on behalf of the entire city, send our prayers and thoughts to the families and to the victims."

The rescue operation for both boys took up to two hours, and McLean said it was in fact hampered by the setting sun. Lighting was brought to the scene to assist in the search.

CPR was performed on one of the victims, authorities said, though attempts to revive the boy were unsuccessful.

The two drowning victims were related, according to the DA's office, though it is unclear how at this point.

An 11-year-old boy was also pulled from the water earlier in the evening and transported to Good Samaritan Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Swimming at Waldo Lake is not allowed by the City of Brockton.