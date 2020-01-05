2 Charged in New Year’s Day Home Invasion, Pistol Whipping

Two people have been arrested in connection with a home invasion in Raynham on New Year's Day.
Police said Sunday that Derek Martin and Jessica Toomey, both of Fall River, were arrested Friday night and detained pending a court arraignment Monday.
Officers responded to the home shortly after 2 p.m. on New Year's Day. A resident said a man and woman assaulted him, robbed him of cash and a cellphone at gunpoint and pistol whipped him.
Police say the attack wasn't random. It's not clear if Martin and Toomey have lawyers who could respond to the allegations.
