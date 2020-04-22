Local
Massachusetts

2 Dead, 1 Injured in Crash Outside Fire Station on Route 9 in Wellesley

NBC10 Boston

Two people have died after one was ejected in a single-vehicle crash outside a fire station Wednesday in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

A pickup truck was speeding down Route 9 westbound when it left the road and hit a wall outside the Wellesley Fire Department around 7:30 p.m., police said. It kept moving forward, and a male passenger was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and another passenger were trapped in the truck before firefighters freed them.

Local

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Politics in the Age of Coronavirus: ‘All Gloves, All Face Masks’

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Vt. Businessman Denies Claim of ‘Unconscionable’ PPE Price-Gouging

Both of those victims were taken to an area hospital, where one later died, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsWellesley
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business NBCLX
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us