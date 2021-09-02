2 Dead, Including Gunman, in RI Shooting: Reports

Two people were fatally shot in Warren, Rhode Island, Thursday, including a man with a gun, a law enforcement source told NBC affiliate WJAR.
The gunman has died, the source said. After earlier reports the gunman was killed by a police officer, investigators are looking into whether the victim killed himself.
A third person who was shot was taken to the hospital, authorities told WJAR. One of the victims appeared to have been a firefighter, but no one involved has yet been publicly identified.
There was a large police presence at two scenes, at the Italo American Club on Kelly Street and nearby on Water Street.
A person was found dead and another wounded at the club, police told the news station.
Video posted to Facebook appears to show a man shooting himself in a home on Water Street, as first reported by The Boston Globe.
Neighbors told the newspaper, which confirmed with police that two people had died and a third was injured, that the victim was a veteran firefighter from Warren.
Rhode Island State Police and state prosecutors were part of the investigation, which is protocol in the case of shootings involving police officers.