2 Dead, Including Gunman, in RI Shooting: Reports

Two people were fatally shot in Warren, Rhode Island, Thursday, including a man with a gun, a law enforcement source told NBC affiliate WJAR.

The gunman has died, the source said. After earlier reports the gunman was killed by a police officer, investigators are looking into whether the victim killed himself.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A third person who was shot was taken to the hospital, authorities told WJAR. One of the victims appeared to have been a firefighter, but no one involved has yet been publicly identified.

There was a large police presence at two scenes, at the Italo American Club on Kelly Street and nearby on Water Street.

A person was found dead and another wounded at the club, police told the news station.

Video posted to Facebook appears to show a man shooting himself in a home on Water Street, as first reported by The Boston Globe.

Neighbors told the newspaper, which confirmed with police that two people had died and a third was injured, that the victim was a veteran firefighter from Warren.

Rhode Island State Police and state prosecutors were part of the investigation, which is protocol in the case of shootings involving police officers.