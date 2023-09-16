2 dogs found roaming the street on Martha's Vineyard; police can't find owner

Two adorable dogs were found wandering on Martha's Vineyard on Saturday, as post-tropical storm Lee brought heavy winds, high seas and rain to the area.

Massachusetts State Police shared several photos on Facebook showing the pups in the back of a state police cruiser. They appeared to be wet and not wearing collars.

According to officials, local and state police found the dogs roaming the street in Edgartown, and the officers were not able to locate their owner, or owners.

Animal control picked up the dogs and will hold onto them until their owners are found.

If these beautiful animals are yours, or you know whose they are, state police ask that you contact Edgartown Animal Control as soon as possible at 508-939-1782, or the non-emergency police line at 508-627-4343.