2 Green Line Trains Collide, Impacting MBTA Service

A collision between two Green Line trains near Government Center has led service to be interrupted between Park Street and Union Square, the MBTA said, advising people to use the Orange Line for service in Downtown Boston

By Mike Pescaro

NBC10 Boston

The MBTA says service has been suspended on part of the Green Line after two trains collided in Boston Wednesday.

The crash happened near Government Center and has caused a service interruption between Park Street and Somerville's Union Square, the MBTA said in a tweet just after 9:45 p.m.

There was no immediate word on the severity of the crash. The MBTA did not say whether anyone was injured.

Boston EMS said it had multiple units at the scene, but it could not give any additional information.

The MBTA said shuttle service would be available between North Station and Lechmere in Cambridge. People were advised to use the Orange Line for service in Downtown Boston.

Additionally, Blue Line trains are bypassing Government Center in both directions, the MBTA said.

