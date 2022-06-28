2 People Killed in Boston Crash

Two people are dead after a crash Monday evening in Boston, Massachusetts State Police announced.

Troopers responded to the area of 1800 Soldiers Field Road around 7:15 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles, an Acura RDX and an Infiniti Q50.

According to police, there were two people in the Acura pulling out of a business when an Infiniti struck them. The Acura driver, an 85-year-old Belmont man, and his passenger, an 83-year-old woman, were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man died shortly after arriving, and the woman died from her injuries overnight, police said.

Their names were not released Tuesday.

There were three people in the Infiniti who were taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

All lanes of Soldiers Field Road were closed for approximately two hours Monday night to accommodate the on-scene investigation. Boston Fire and EMS, as well as the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, assisted.

Further details were not immediately available. An investigation into the crash is active and ongoing.