2 Lamborghinis stolen from Norwell dealership parking lot

Two luxury sports cars were stolen from a dealership in Norwell, Massachusetts, last week around Thanksgiving.

The Norwell Police Department confirmed it is investigating the theft of two vehicles from a dealership parking lot during the overnight hours on Nov. 23.

According to police, surveillance images show two unknown individuals access the property and gain entry into two vehicles, which they then drive off the lot in the direction of Route 3.

The entire incident was captured on surveillance video, which shows the cars stolen were Lamborghinis.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Norwell police at 781-659-7979.