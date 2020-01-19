Local
priests suspended

2 Mass. Priests Suspended Amid Decades Old Abuse Complaints

The Diocese of Fall River said Fathers James Buckley and Edward Byington have been accused of abusing minors decades ago

Generic Catholic Church cross
NBC10 Boston

Two retired Catholic priests in Massachusetts have been suspended amid separate allegations of sexual abuse.

The Diocese of Fall River said Sunday that Fathers James Buckley and Edward Byington have been accused of abusing minors decades ago.

The diocese didn't specify the nature of the abuse other than to say they are separate, unrelated claims and have been referred to the appropriate law enforcement authorities.

Local

Paid Family Leave 1 hour ago

Vermont Senate Approves Paid Family Leave Bill

NH Primary 1 hour ago

Sanders Says Gender, Age Both Pose Obstacles to Candidates

Both priests deny the allegations, according to the diocese. Buckley and Byington have not been assigned to a specific parish since their retirement, but have assisted in church services in various communities, the diocese said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

priests suspended
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us