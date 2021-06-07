2 Motorcyclists Die in as Many Days in Northwestern Mass.

A Northfield man died after his motorcycle crashed on Route 63 in the town Sunday, the second fatal motorcycle crash in as many days in northwestern Massachusetts.

Police were called to the site Sunday at 8:18 p.m., when a driver traveling south on Route 63 came upon the crash, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office. The driver stayed on the scene until Northfield and Massachusetts State Police Troopers arrived.

The motorcyclist, a 35-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, prosecutors said.

Earlier this weekend, Gregory J. Papageorge, a 39 year-old from Hatfield, died Saturday morning when his motorcycle went off the roadway at the intersection of Pantry and Mountain roads in Hatfield around 1:30 a.m., prosecutors said.

In both accidents, medical examiners will determine the cause of death, according to the district attorney's office. The crashes remain under investigation by state police troopers assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office as well as the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.