Local

transportation

2 New MBTA Green Line Stations Open

By consolidating four stops along Commonwealth Avenue, the MBTA said it will shave off at least one minute of time for riders going in each direction.

By Diane Cho

NBC Universal, Inc.

After months of headaches for riders dealing with the construction, two brand new stations are now open on the B branch.

There are now raised 225 foot platforms platforms in place at the stops to make it easier for riders to board, along with safety barriers. Riders can also expect to see countdown clocks and better lighting among the changes.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

By consolidating four stops along Commonwealth Avenue, the MBTA said it will shave off at least one minute of time for riders going in each direction.

The old Babcock and Pleasant Street stations are now just the Babcock Street station and the St. Paul Street and BU West stops have merged to become the Amory Street station.

Local

fire 1 hour ago

Fire Forces 10 People Out of Lawrence Home

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Quincy Students Plan Walk Out Over Latest Hateful Video

The project finished months ahead of schedule, which began back in March. It wasn't expected to be finished until summer of next year.

This article tagged under:

transportationmbtagreen lineMBTA Green Line
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us