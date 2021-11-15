2 New MBTA Green Line Stations Open

After months of headaches for riders dealing with the construction, two brand new stations are now open on the B branch.

There are now raised 225 foot platforms platforms in place at the stops to make it easier for riders to board, along with safety barriers. Riders can also expect to see countdown clocks and better lighting among the changes.

By consolidating four stops along Commonwealth Avenue, the MBTA said it will shave off at least one minute of time for riders going in each direction.

The old Babcock and Pleasant Street stations are now just the Babcock Street station and the St. Paul Street and BU West stops have merged to become the Amory Street station.

The project finished months ahead of schedule, which began back in March. It wasn't expected to be finished until summer of next year.