2 People Killed, Another Injured in Crash Involving Motorcycle in Bedford, NH

Two people riding a motorcycle on Labor Day weekend are dead after a crash involving a car in Bedford, New Hampshire, police said.

Bedford police were called around 4:30 p.m. Saturday to South River Road near Commerce Park North for reports of a motorcycle crash. First responders found three injured people, as well as a damaged car and motorcycle.

The person driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The motorcycle passenger was taken to a local hospital where they died from their injuries.

Police said the person driving the car was taken to an area hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No other information was immediately available, including what may have caused the crash, or the names of those killed.

The fatal incident remains under investigation by the Bedford Police Department.