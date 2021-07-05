Local

2 People Killed in New Bedford Car Crash on 4th of July

A 38-year-old man and 35-year-old woman, from Newport News, Virginia, sustained fatal injuries in the car crash.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Two people were killed while driving in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on the Fourth of July, state police said.

State troopers responded around 7:45 p.m. Sunday to a single-car crash on Route 140 northbound and found two victims.

The driver, a 38-year-old man, and his passenger, a 35-year-old woman, both died from their injuries on scene. The pair, from Newport News, Virginia, has not been identified.

According to police, the victims were traveling in a Mercury Milan in the left lane when the car exited the roadway into a guardrail, traveled into the median and struck a tree, fatally injuring both the man and woman.

It's not known at this time why the car went off the road, police said. Speed is believed to be a factor in this crash.

The left travel lane was closed for approximately three hours following the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

