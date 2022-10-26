2 Reports of Assault on Waltham Riverwalk Referred to State Police

Two reports of assaults on the Waltham Riverwalk have been referred for investigation to the Massachusetts State Police, officials said, as they step up patrols in the state park along the Charles River.

Waltham police said Wednesday they were aware of the reports of assaults, but didn't offer details about them.

The agency noted in a statement that the Charles River Reservation is under the jurisdiction of state police, and said the department "has been assisting and will continue to assist with these investigations."

Police said they were adding extra patrols to the Riverwalk area.