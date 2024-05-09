2 teens accused of being involved shootings in western Mass., leading police on chase

Several shots were fired in Springfield, Massachusetts, earlier this week and now two teens have been arrested, according to NBC affiliate WWLP.

The two 17-year-olds were arrested Wednesday, Springfield police said, and it all came down to their vehicle.

The teens were allegedly involved in a chase with Chicopee police and three shootings in Springfield on Tuesday.

After spotting the car again on Interstate 391 in Holyoke Wednesday, police were able to arrest them and recover a gun and the stolen vehicle.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Their names or chargers weren't release because of their age.

One of the teens was arrested twice last year on firearm and assault charges, according to WWLP.