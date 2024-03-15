Police seek suspect who fired shot inside Springfield high school

Police are searching for a man they say forced his way into a Springfield, Massachusetts, high school armed with a gun and fired a shot inside earlier this week.

Chantz Dudley, 20, of Chicopee, is facing multiple charges after he allegedly forced his way into the High School of Science and Technology Monday. According to police, Dudley was armed with a gun which he used to hit one person in the head before firing a shot inside the school's hallway. No one was hit by the gunfire, but it smashed a window.

There is an arrest warrant for Dudley charging him with the following: Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building; assault & battery with a dangerous weapon; carrying a firearm on school grounds; carrying a firearm without a license; carrying a loaded firearm without a license; armed breaking and entering daytime for a felony putting a person in fear.

Investigators say it all started with a group of students inside the school who were fighting, and called for help from people outside. Dudley allegedly pushed his way into the building when a teacher cracked the door to tell them to leave. Police, who have been reviewing surveillance footage from the incident, said it is not clear if Dudley shot the gun intentionally or if it went off during a struggle, but it does not appear that he was targeting someone specific.

Springfield Superintendent Dan Warwick commended school staff and police for their response to the situation, saying they took heroic action to avert a catastrophe. Counseling was made available to students and staff.

Dudley was already out on bail after being indicted on firearms charges in a September 2022 case at the Eastfield Mall, according to police. He remains at large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip. Text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) type SOLVE and your tip. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Another suspect, Josiah Livingston, 22, of Hartford, Connecticut, was detained at the scene and taken into custody Monday for assault and battery. He was held on $25,000 bail.

Police say they've identified other suspects believed involved and additional charges are expected. The investigation is ongoing.