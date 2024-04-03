New Hampshire

2 trucks roll over on highway in NH, where dozens of crashes have been reported

New Hampshire State Police say troopers have responded to dozens of crashes and cars off roads; tractor-trailers rolled over on I-89 in Grantham and Warner

New Hampshire State Police

Police in New Hampshire are responding to dozens of crashes as snow fell during Wednesday's nor'easter.

Two tractor-trailers rolled over on different parts of Interstate 89, state police said.

In one incident, troopers responded shortly after 4 p.m. to I-89 northbound in Grantham, where a truck driver from Florida was hurt in a rollover crash.

The driver, 36-year-old Romero Niogre of Miami, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was cited for driving without a valid license.

The cause of that crash is under investigation, but police said driver inattention is believed to have been a factor.

The truck was fully loaded, and some cargo was lost.

State police also said a tractor-trailer rolled over on I-89 southbound in Warner.

Authorities also noted that state troopers had responded to dozens of other crashes and cars off the road, explaining that weather conditions are hazardous and asking people to take precautions and avoid unnecessary travel.

