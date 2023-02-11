2 Vermont Fishermen Dead After Falling Through Ice on Lake Champlain

Two men have died after their utility vehicle broke through the ice on Lake Champlain in South Hero, Vermont, early Saturday morning.

Vermont State Police confirmed they were investigating after emergency crews received a report around 7:10 a.m. that an enclosed side-by-side UTV was out on Keller Bay when the vehicle fell through the ice. First responders learned that two ice fishermen had been in the UTV and were able to pull one man from the water, while the other was located by a diver.

According to state police, the South Hero Fire Department pulled one of the fishermen, a 71-year-old man from Williamstown, from the water and brought him to shore for emergency medical care. He was rushed to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington where he later died from his injuries.

Another person has died after falling through the ice on Lake Champlain. The Department of Fish & Wildlife is advising the public to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain this weekend due to unsafe conditions. https://t.co/qtgnSj5UPH — VT Emergency Mgmt (@vemvt) February 11, 2023

A diver from Colchester Technical Rescue found the second fisherman, an 88-year-old man from East Montpelier, inside the UTV. That man was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials have not released either man's name, pending notification of families.

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife released an ice safety advisory later Saturday advising the public to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain this weekend due to unsafe conditions.

"Ice conditions on Lake Champlain are not safe for recreation. Do not go onto the ice on Lake Champlain this weekend," the advisory read. "On inland waters, use caution and exercise situational awareness. Check the ice as you go. Leave vehicles on shore."

New England saw record warmth -- upper 50s and low 60s -- on Friday, with high temperature records set in several places including Worcester, Massachusetts, Providence, Rhode Island, and Hartford, Connecticut.

State police said emergency crews encountered difficult conditions on Keeler Bay on Saturday due to the condition of the ice. Multiple agencies responded for the ice rescue, including the Grand Isle Sheriff's Department, state police, Colchester Technical Rescue, the fish and wildlife department, Milton and South Hero rescue squads, and fire departments from Alburgh, Grand Isle, Isle La Motte, North Hero and South Hero.

An investigation remains ongoing.