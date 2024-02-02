2 western Mass. massage parlors accused of sex trafficking operation

Two massage parlors in western Massachusetts are being investigated for alleged sex trafficking, according to WWLP.

A search warrant was executed this week at Clover Spa and Massage in West Springfield after police were looking into the business and its practices, WWLP reported.

The business is accused of sex trafficking a person by a business entity, deriving support from prostitution and keeping a house of prostitution.

Officers found three female employees — between the ages of 35 and 51 — and a 23-year-old man inside the business during the search warrant. All four cooperated with officers, according to WWLP, who cited police.

Mayor Will Reichelt told WWLP that he was told Clover Spa and Massage was operating more than a massage parlor. He then passed that information to police.

Criminal charges against those involved are pending.

Over in Westfield, the owners of Southampton Road Massage and Body were arrested for alleged sex trafficking.

The workers were accused of preforming sexual acts for money, WWLP reported. They weren't allegedly being paid and only took home the tips they earned.

Todd and Baushun Simonds, the owners of the business, were charged with the trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, deriving support from prostitution and keeper of a house of ill fame.

They were arraigned Thursday and held on $5,000 bail, WWLP reported, citing the clerk's office at Westfield District Court.

The owners are due back in court next month.