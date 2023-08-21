Massachusetts

Driver killed, engine block launched into home after crash in western Mass.

The driver was fleeing from police at the time of the crash

By Marc Fortier

A 19-year-old man was killed and his car's engine block was launched into a local home after a crash Sunday night in western Massachusetts.

The incident began at 8:45 p.m. Sunday when a state police trooper tried to stop a Nissan Altima on Route 202 in Belchertown. The driver sped away from the trooper, ran a red light at the Route 9 intersection and went off the right side of the road while attempting to negotiate a left-bearing curve in the road.

State police said their preliminary investigation shows the Altima hit a mulch bed and became airborne, striking a rock wall, a large tree and a light post before crashing into the front of a Jeep Wrangler that was parked in the driveway of a house at 79 North Main St.

The driver, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

As a result of the impact of the crash, the Altima's engine block was launched out of the engine compartment and into the air. It went through the brick exterior of a house at 73 North Main St. and came to rest on the second floor, inside the home. No one in the house was injured.

According to WWLP, the impact left two large holes in the second floor of the building, with a large crack running between them.

Police said a Buick Envision that was parked next to the Jeep in the driveway at 79 North Main St. was also damaged in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

