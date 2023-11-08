Woman arrested after stabbing her mother and her daughter in Stoneham

Police are investigating after a woman reportedly stabbed her mother and her daughter in Stoneham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

Stoneham police said they received a call around 8 a.m. for a reported stabbing on San Jose Terrace.

When they arrived, officers found that two women had been stabbed. Both women were taken to an area hospital and are expected to survive.

A third woman is under arrest, police said. She was also taken to an area hospital.

The suspected attacker stabbed her mother and her child, according to officials.

The investigation remains active.