Concord

2 workers hurt in construction accident in Concord, Mass.

The two workers were struck by construction equipment while installing granite curbing in the area, officials said

By Thea DiGiammerino

Two workers were taken to the hospital after a construction accident in Concord, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

Concord fire officials said they were called to the site on Elm Street around 11:15 p.m. The two workers were struck by construction equipment while installing granite curbing in the area, officials said.

Both workers were treated on scene and taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

The U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration was informed of the accident.

More details were not released.

