Mayor Wu, soccer officials to discuss new women's team coming to Boston

Boston sports teams are certainly not strangers to hanging up championship banners.

Now, another sports team is heading to New England to try and bring even more titles to the region.

A brand new women's professional soccer team is likely to call White Stadium in Franklin Park home, after the National Women's Soccer League awarded Boston the rights to establish its fifteenth team.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will be hosting representatives from the NWSL, as well as the team owners, for an official announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

The news comes after a couple of attempts to establish a long-term franchise; the last iteration of the Boston Breakers folded in 2018, and the area has since been without professional women's soccer.

The new owners, the Boston Unity Soccer Partners, is comprised of a group of women seeking to not only grow the sport in the region but also give White Stadium in Franklin Park a facelift, as they try to capitalize on the rise in popularity in women's soccer.

The team, which is not yet named, is set to start playing in the 2026 season.

Stay tuned for more information during the 2 p.m. announcement.