2-Year-Old Maine Boy Fatally Struck By Vehicle in His Own Driveway

A toddler is dead after an apparent family tragedy in Naples, Maine.

Maine State Police say a 2-year-old boy was in the driveway of his family's Lambs Mills Road home Saturday afternoon when he was fatally struck by a pickup truck that was pulling a camper trailer.

According to state police, the boy's dad was driving the truck, and an investigation revealed he was unable to see his son while moving the vehicle.

A 911 call was placed just after 1 p.m. from the area of Lambs Mills Road, state police said. Shortly after, the Naples Fire Department reported there was an unresponsive 2-year-old child at their station, prompting Cumberland County deputies to respond and investigate.

The boy's parents had immediately grabbed their son and rushed him to the Naples Fire Department. Live-saving measures were performed, but first responders could not revive him, and he was pronounced dead, state police said.

The state police major crimes unit responded due to the age of the child.

The names of everyone involved are being withheld at this time until additional family members can be notified. State police have urged everyone to respect the family's privacy, noting this was a "difficult scene" for all involved.