20-year-old struck by car in Brockton; police looking for suspect

A 20-year-old was seriously injured overnight when he was struck by a car in parking lot in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Brockton police say they responded to an area near 696 Crescent Street around 1:14 a.m. after receiving a report of a male pedestrian hit by a vehicle. The address given by police is a strip mall with stores like the Dollar Tree, Popeyes and Brazil Grill Steakhouse.

The victim was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center and then eventually airlifted to a Boston hospital in serious condition, police say.

Detectives are investigating whether drivers were performing donuts with their vehicles in the parking lot when one of the vehicles swung around and hit the victim, according to police.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brockton Police Department. An investigation is ongoing.