20 years after disappearing, Maura Murray's family continues to push for answers

A young woman from Hanson, Massachusetts, went missing 20 years ago and was never to be seen again.

Maura Murray, 21, crashed her car in northern New Hampshire on Feb. 9, 2004, and hasn't been seen since. Her sister, Julie, said her family continues to actively search for her — even 20 years later.

Newly released age-progressed image of Murray, created by the FBI, showed what she might look like now.

The 21-year-old University of Massachusetts Amherst nursing student crashed her car on Route 112 in Haverhill, New Hampshire, in 2004. She suffered minor injuries but by the time police arrived on scene, her car was there but Murray had vanished.

The family of Maura Murray, who has been missing for nearly two decades, hopes new billboards in Massachusetts and New Hampshire will help lead to answers.

Murray, left the UMass Amherst after lying to professors about a death in the family. Her family and some investigators believe she just wanted to get away for a few days.

She had recently resolved a criminal matter involving the use of a stolen credit card and caused extensive damage to her father's car during a crash. A few days before her disappearance, she was working her security job at UMass Amherst when the phone rang, and she burst into tears.

The caller and the subject of the call remain unknown.

A home in Haverhill near the site of the crash was searched five years ago, but Murray's family was heartbroken to learn that nothing was turned up.

Courtesy/New Hampshire Attorney General's Office

Police in New Hampshire took part in another search in the case in the summer of 2022.

Now, her sister Julie has started a podcast that debuted this week, called, "Media Pressure: The Untold Story of Maura Murray." In it, she takes control of the narrative, breaking down the details of the case from her unique perspective and sharing emotional and raw interviews with her family members.

"There were many times where I was interviewing my dad and my brothers and we were just breaking down in tears, and it was very emotional. But at the end of that, it was this collective sigh of relief, you know, thinking we finally did it. We gave Maura a voice in her own story," said Julie.

The family will be holding vigil from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for Murray in New Hampshire near where she was last seen, with a candle lighting at 7:30 p.m.