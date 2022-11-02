2022 ‘Tree for Boston' Coming From Christmas Island

The 2022 Tree for Boston, an annual holiday gift made by Nova Scotia, has been selected.

The tree is a gift to the city in thanks for the help Boston offered the Canadian province during the Halifax Explosion in 1917 and will be displayed on the Boston Common. This year’s tree, a 45-foot white spruce, was donated by landowner Roddy Townsend and his children Angela, Carmen and Andrew from their property on Christmas Island.

"We are grateful to Boston and beyond excited to be a part of such a wonderful tradition. We feel this is going to bring a lot of happiness to the surrounding communities. The tree is such a special gesture of gratitude, hope and continuing friendship,” the family said in a media release.

There will be a public tree-cutting ceremony at the property on Christmas Island in Cape Breton on Nov 16. It will then leave for Boston on Nov. 21. The tree lighting ceremony on the Boston Common is set for Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

This year marks the 105th anniversary of the Halifax Explosion, when a munition ship bound for Europe exploded in Halifax Harbor, killing thousands and devastating the area. Boston, despite the fact that we weren't allies with Canada at the time, responded by sending aid. Learn more about the tragedy here.