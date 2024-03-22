Here's a list of notable runners in the upcoming Boston Marathon

Marathon Monday is approaching in Greater Boston, when thousands of runners from around the world will make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boylston Street in the world's oldest annual marathon road race.

The 2024 Boston Marathon is set for April 15, with more than 22,000 qualifiers accepted. This will be the 128th running.

Here are some recognizable names that will be among the thousands of runners competing in the 2024 Boston Marathon, as provided by the Boston Athletic Association.

Notable Runners:

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Meb Keflezighi, 2014 Boston Marathon champion (most recent American men’s open division champion)

Amby Burfoot, 1968 Boston Marathon champion

Zdeno Chara, former Boston Bruins captain

Nicolas Kiefer, former tennis world no.4, Olympic silver medalist in men’s doubles

Daniel Humm, Michelin Star award-winning chef and restaurateur

Matt Wilpers, fitness coach and well-known trainer

Dave McGillivray, Boston Marathon Race Course Director

Boston Marathon Champions Racing in the Professional Field:

Open Division:

Hellen Obiri (Kenya; also an Olympic medalist)

Evans Chebet (Kenya)

Edna Kiplagat (Kenya)

Des Linden (USA)

Caroline Rotich (USA)

Wheelchair Division:

Susannah Scaroni (USA)

Manuela Schar (Switzerland)

Marcel Hug (Switzerland

Daniel Romanchuk (USA)

Joshua Cassidy (Canada)

Masazumi Soejima (Japan)

Not Running but in Attendance as Ambassadors:

Neil Cusack, 1974 Boston Marathon Champion and the only champion from Ireland in race history, will be honored throughout race weekend in recognition of the 50 th anniversary of his victory.

anniversary of his victory. Other ambassadors on hand include Bill Rodgers, Joan Benoit Samuelson, Patti Dillon, Marilyn Bevans, and Greg Meyer.

NBC10 Boston and NECN meteorologist Tevin Wooten will also be running to raise money for Boston Medical Center. He is one of 82 athletes who will be wearing a Team BMC singlet on Marathon Monday.

The BAA announced earlier this month that famed former Patriots player Rob Gronkowski has been named the grand marshal for the 2024 marathon.

Registration for the marathon was held back in September. The BAA previously announced the Official Charity Program Members, which will be made up of 160 organizations raising money for important causes leading up to the race. Athletes fundraising for the marathon in 2023 raised a record $40.3 million.

It was announced last March that Bank of America would be the new corporate sponsor of the Boston Marathon beginning in 2024, taking over from John Hancock.