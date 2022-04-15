Local

Dedham police

21-Year-Old Arrested After SWAT Response at Dedham Home

The person involved in this incident remains at large, Dedham police said

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 21-year-old man was arrested after allegedly threatening a family member with a gun Wednesday night in Dedham, Massachusetts.

Shawn Walker, 21, was taken into custody under a warrant by Boston Police overnight. He is expected to appear in Dedham District Court to face charges.

Walker is accused of threatening a family member with a gun after a disagreement inside a home on Sprague Street, prompting a SWAT team response and all traffic to be diverted from the area late Wednesday night.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The family member called 911 around 9:20 p.m. When he reported the incident to dispatch, he said he believed Walker was in the basement of the home.

Dedham police officers were unable to make contact with Walker when they arrived on scene. The man who called 911, his wife and a child were evacuated from the home, police said.

A SWAT team was then requested from the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council "due to the seriousness of this situation and the belief that this family member may be armed still be in the house," police said.

No one responded to multiple attempts to contact anybody inside the home, police said, so equipment was used to get inside the house. Authorities searched the home but did not find anyone.

After police cleared the scene, they reopened the roadway around 2 a.m. Thursday. An investigation is ongoing.

Boston news

red sox 33 mins ago

Red Sox Home Opener: LIVE UPDATES

One Boston Day 2 hours ago

One Boston Day: City Marks 9th Anniversary of Marathon Bombings

This article tagged under:

Dedham policeMassachusettsDedhamswat teamsprague street swat
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us