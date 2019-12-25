Local
23-Year-Old Arrested in Connection to Body Found Behind Fall River Bakery

The body of 39-year-old Fall River resident Gary Werra was found Tuesday evening in a wooded area behind the Gold Medal Bakery

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A 23-year-old Massachusetts man is facing charges that include murder in connection to the homicide of a 39-year-old man who was found dead in a wooded area on Tuesday.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Fall River police received a call at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday of a man dead behind the Gold Medal Bakery on Bay Street. Police and paramedics arrived at the scene and found a body in a wooded area behind the bakery.

An investigation determined the body was that of 39-year-old Fall River resident, Gary Werra. Further investigation led to the arrest of 23-year-old Jose Amador of Fall River. The suspect was arrested without incident Tuesday night at a home on County Street.

The relationship, if any, between Amador and Werra is unclear. Authorities did not reveal Werra’s cause of death.

Amador is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Fall River District Court. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

