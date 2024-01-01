3 arrested in Dedham after striking Mass. trooper during car stop in Boston

Mark Garfinkel/ NBC 10 Boston

Three people are under arrest after a Mass. state trooper was hit during a car stop in Boston Monday morning, according to State Police.

Police have not released any information on the car stop, but say that the trooper who was hit was not seriously hurt.

A large police presence was seen at the Holiday Inn in Dedham shortly before 12p.m., where the suspects were believed to have fled. The Holiday Inn was hosting a sports card and autograph show at the time.

Three people were arrested at the scene. Authorities say there are no other suspects involved in the incident.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us