3 Dead, 2 Hurt in Central Maine Crash

By Jeffrey Schools

Three teenagers are dead and two others seriously injured, after a single-car crash on Hinkley Road in Clinton, Maine according to police.

Officials on scene told NEWS CENTER Maine's Sam Rogers all the victims were under 18 years of age. 

The two people that survived hare being taken to Maine Medical Center. 

Maine State Police Lieutenant Jason Madore says the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. According to Lt. Madore, the car crashed into a tree. Madore said speed and the driver's inexperience were likely causes of the crash.

Maine Public Safety Spokesperson Steve McCausland said state reconstruction unit is helping the Clinton Police Department investigate the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

