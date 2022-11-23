Local

Brockton

3 Indicted in 2021 Murder of 16-Year-Old in Brockton

Sixteen-year-old Liedson Monteiro-Terry was found dead from gunshot wounds in the early morning hours of Sept. 4, 2021, a

By Thea DiGiammerino and Staff Reports

Three men have been indicted on murder charges in a Brockton, Massachusetts, shooting that left a 16-year-old dead in Sept. 2021.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said a grand jury has returned indictments charging 22-year-old Malik Cotton, 23-year-old Angel Vasquez and 23-year-old Angel Colon each with one count of murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Liedson Monteiro-Terry at a house party.

Monteiro-Terry was found dead from gunshot wounds in the early morning hours of Sept. 4, 2021, at a home on Sprague Street. He left behind a mother, two sisters and a brother.

Joel McKernan, Monteiro-Terry's youth football coach, said at the time that the teen was a student at Brockton Champion High School.

"It's just a very tragic, senseless loss," McKernan said. "He was a really good kid, an enthusiastic kid. He loved the game of football, was a good athlete, all his teammates loved him. One of those kids everyone was always drawn to."

Two other people were also indicted in the case - 21-year-old Alexandria Rodrigues was charged with perjury and 21-year-old William Houston was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and accessory before the fact.

