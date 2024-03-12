3 injured in apartment building fire in Coventry, RI

Three people are injured following a fire at an apartment building in Coventry, Rhode Island, on Monday night.

NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reports crews encountered large flames on Tigoue Avenue, and surrounding towns were called in to assist.

Pictures shared by WJAR show firefighters using a ladder to help residents escape the building.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire, or the extent of anyone's injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.