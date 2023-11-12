3 man arrested, 1 more suspect sought following car break-ins, thefts in Mansfield

Authorities in Mansfield, Massachusetts are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects that may have been involved in multiple car break-ins and thefts that occurred overnight.

Police responded to Fieldstone Drive shortly before 4a.m. on Sunday after a 911 caller reported seeing on their home video surveillance a person enter the caller's car. The person ran off, but officers tracked the suspect's white SUV that they found empty and parked on the street, police said.

According to police, a short time later, a man appeared and accessed the SUV, which police say had been stolen from Weymouth. Police arrested the man but at least three others were able to run into the wooded area near Fieldstone and Branch Streets. One was arrested after a brief pursuit, police said. The others fled deeper into the woods.

Police arrested another one of the other men shortly after 6 a.m. when he was seen coming out of the woods on Ware Street. According to police, officers also retrieved a gun that suspect had allegedly thrown into the woods nearby. One other person who fled has not been identified, police said.

Police have not released the names of the suspects, but say the three men are aged 19, 21, and 22 and all are from Brockton.

Police say they received additional calls on Sunday morning of car break-ins and stolen cars, including ones from nearby towns.

Authorities are asking that any homeowners living in the Fieldstone Drive neighborhood including Deer Path Lane, Deer Path Circle, and Gloria Drive, and Branch Street, Ware Street between Short Street and Kevin’s Way, Newell Lane, and the Marshall Avenue neighborhood including Aspen, Smiley Avenue, and Denwood Street, and who may have captured the suspects on their home surveillance cameras to contact Mansfield Police.

The three arrested suspects are facing multiple charges, and are scheduled to be arraigned at Attleboro District Court on Monday.