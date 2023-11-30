3 people accused of trying to enter Lowell schools without authorization

As the school day begins Thursday, parents, teachers and students in Lowell, Massachusetts, are all on edge after three people tried to get into school buildings earlier this week.

Lowell police said Tuesday that three people tried unsuccessfully to enter two different elementary schools in the city.

Lowell Public Schools said all buildings are locked and visitors must be buzzed in by staff, through a doorbell that is equipped with video surveillance.

The district requires proper identification and a legitimate reason to enter any school building. They said they had been made aware of similar incidents in other districts throughout the Commonwealth, and as a result, they were extra diligent with door safety protocols.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"Three unauthorized individuals were denied entry at two schools by school staff members who followed established protocol. We take these incidents very seriously and immediately reported them to the Lowell Police Department, which is actively investigating these matters while increasing patrols of the schools," the district wrote in a letter to parents on Tuesday.

Police said the unwanted visitors left the area without incident.