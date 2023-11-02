Woman found slain in car at Logan airport garage, Lowell man wanted

A man is wanted on suspicion of killing a woman whose body was found at Boston's Logan airport on Wednesday night, police say.

The woman, 31-year-old Margaret Mbitu of Whitman, was reported missing on Monday, according to Massachusetts State Police. She's believed to have been killed by Kevin Kangethe, a 40-year-old from Lowell who knew Mbitu and is believed to have flown to Kenya.

This is a breaking news update. Read an earlier version of the story below.

A person's body was found in a car a parking lot at Boston's Logan International Airport, officials said Thursday.

The car was in the Central Parking facility, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, which didn't share more information beyond that the death was under investigation.

It wasn't immediately clear if foul play was suspected or who the person was.