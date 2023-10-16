Bicyclist seriously hurt in crash with truck in Lowell

The bicyclist, who hasn't been identified, was rushed to a local hospital, then flown by air ambulance for further treatment, police said

By Asher Klein

First responders at the scene of an incident involving a bicycle in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A man who was hit by a truck while bicycling in Lowell, Massachusetts, Monday was seriously hurt and flown to a hospital in the Boston area, officials said.

The crash took place about 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Adams streets, according to Lowell police.

The bicyclist, who hasn't been identified, was rushed to a local hospital, then flown by air ambulance for further treatment, police said.

The semi driver stayed at the scene of the crash and spoke with investigators, police said, noting that what happened was under investigation.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us