3 Taken to Hospital After Shooting Involving Family in Wells, Maine

Three people were taken to area hospitals after a shooting Saturday involving a family at a home in Wells, Maine, police announced.

Wells police said in a press release that the alleged shooter is in custody, and the victims are at local hospitals. There were no details on the victims' injuries or their current conditions.

Press Release

Shooting

5/21/22 pic.twitter.com/LivTqQs7y2 — Wells Police (@WellsPolice) May 21, 2022

According to NBC affiliate NEWS CENTER Maine, a young child is among the three shooting victims.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Parts of Crediford Road were blocked off as the investigation continues, and police say the scene is safe.

There is no threat to the general public, and this was an isolated incident, police added.

Three people were shot in a family involved shooting at this home in Wells among them a young child. All were sent to the hospital and the suspect is in custody. Police say there is no other threat to this otherwise very safe neighborhood. @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/LQTDmSn5wN — Beth McEvoy (@bethmcevoynews) May 21, 2022

Saturday's shooting happened in what many consider a very safe neighborhood.

Allison McGarrigle says she has lived on the street for about two and a half years and was shocked to hear about the shooting.

“Everyone is really friendly, people are always walking their dogs and…it’s very quaint," she said.

No other information was immediately available.

The Maine State Police major crimes unit is involved in the ongoing investigation.